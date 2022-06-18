Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,911.00

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $301,194.51 and approximately $1,911.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.03302726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

