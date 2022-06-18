Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.12. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

