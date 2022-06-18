Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.96.

ORCL opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

