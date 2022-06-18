Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $67.72. 16,445,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

