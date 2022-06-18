Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 988.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

