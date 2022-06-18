Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

