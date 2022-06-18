Optimum Investment Advisors Has $71,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.37) to £120 ($145.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($109.24) to £110 ($133.51) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

