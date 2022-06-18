Optimum Investment Advisors Has $61,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

