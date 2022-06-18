Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.70 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
