Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.70 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

