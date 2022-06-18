Oppenheimer Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $8.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.69.
NYSE:COMP opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Compass has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.
In related news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
