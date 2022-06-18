OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $868,226.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.71 or 0.06303574 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00095600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013720 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

