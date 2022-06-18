Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. 104,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,434. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.