Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.90.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.