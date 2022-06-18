Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Brett Tighe Sells 5,913 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.70.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

