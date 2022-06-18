Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Brett Tighe Sells 5,913 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Okta stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.70.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
