Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $349.33 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.34 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average of $419.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

