Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

LOW stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

