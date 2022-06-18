Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,794,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.