Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.94. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

