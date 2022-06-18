Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $56,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

STT opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

