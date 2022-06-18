Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $48,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

