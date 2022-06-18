Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

