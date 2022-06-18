Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $109.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

