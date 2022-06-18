Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,992 shares of company stock valued at $168,502. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

