Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

