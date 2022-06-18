OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

