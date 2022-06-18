OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $932,497.41

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $932,497.41 and approximately $5,882.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00006558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

