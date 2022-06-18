Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 4,808 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,450. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

