Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 17,285 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NTNX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 5,621,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,450. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 47,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

