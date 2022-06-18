NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.25 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $106.25 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

