Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.25

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $6.07. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 309,704 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4653 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.