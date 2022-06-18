nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating) traded down 91.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.43).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.68.
nmcn Company Profile (LON:NMCN)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.