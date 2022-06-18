Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NPSGY opened at $2.89 on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass (Get Rating)

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.