Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
NPSGY opened at $2.89 on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.
