NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

