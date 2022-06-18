NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

