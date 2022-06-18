NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.
NYSE NXRT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $95.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.