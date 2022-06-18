New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

