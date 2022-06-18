New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day moving average of $280.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

