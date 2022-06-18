New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 125,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

