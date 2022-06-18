New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

