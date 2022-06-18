New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

