New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

