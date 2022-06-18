New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

