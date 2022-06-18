New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 274,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.