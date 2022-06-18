New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

