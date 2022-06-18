New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

