New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.