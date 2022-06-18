New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.66 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

