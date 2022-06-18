New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

