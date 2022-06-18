New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $40.21. 1,973,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,648. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 180,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

