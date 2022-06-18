Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,578,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $200.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

