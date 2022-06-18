Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

RTX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.88. 7,577,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

